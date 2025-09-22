Fairplay's Fortune Frozen: The Dubai-India Money Trail
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth Rs 307 crore in Dubai and bank deposits in India in an online betting and broadcasting case linked to the platform Fairplay. The investigation revealed that Krish Laxmichand Shah led the operations from Dubai, triggering a significant legal crackdown.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recently moved to attach assets worth Rs 307 crore in connection with an online betting and broadcasting case linked to the platform, Fairplay. The swoop includes land, villas, and flats in Dubai as well as bank deposits in India, all tied under the anti-money laundering law.
The egregious financial case originated from an FIR filed by the Cyber wing of the Mumbai Police. This complaint, based on a communication from Viacom18 Media, alleged revenue losses exceeding Rs 100 crore due to Fairplay's violation of the Information Technology (IT) and Copyright Act.
Key figure Krish Laxmichand Shah was identified as driving Fairplay's operations, forming various companies globally to manage the platform. With Shah at the helm from Dubai, the ED has conducted multiple raids, adding to a total seizure now tallying Rs 651.31 crore.
