Bihar's Battle Against Booze: Enhanced Vigilance Leads to Massive Liquor Seizures
Bihar witnessed a 16% rise in liquor seizures in 2025, averaging 77,000 litres monthly, reflecting the state's rigorous enforcement of prohibition laws. The Bihar Police's Prohibition Division attributed this to increased surveillance. Ahead of assembly elections, vigilance has been intensified, with new checkposts and measures across state borders.
Bihar has ramped up its efforts against alcohol smuggling, culminating in an average monthly seizure of 77,000 litres of liquor in 2025, a 16% increase compared to the previous year. Bihar Police's Prohibition Division, led by ADG Amit Kumar Jain, cited enhanced surveillance and stricter enforcement as key factors driving this surge.
The state's stringent prohibition laws, enacted in 2016 under the Nitish Kumar government, were aimed at curbing domestic violence linked to alcohol consumption. Since then, over 2.75 crore litres of liquor have been confiscated, with 97% of it destroyed. With the assembly elections on the horizon, measures have been intensified.
Additional checkposts are being instituted in border areas to thwart smuggling activities. Jain announced plans for 393 new checkposts, including 96 in UP, 34 in West Bengal, and 46 in Jharkhand. Authorities are also engaging with Nepal and neighboring states to clamp down on illicit trade.
