Increased Security for Congress MLA Amid Gangster Threat
Security measures for Congress MLA Mamman Khan from Ferozpur Jhirka have been heightened due to potential threats by a gangster. The Special Task Force unearthed a plan during an interrogation. Khan maintains that these are routine security reviews, though police have increased personnel and protection at his Gurugram residence.
In a bid to thwart potential dangers, the security for Congress MLA from Nuh's Ferozpur Jhirka, Mamman Khan, has been significantly increased, police sources reported on Monday.
Despite Mamman Khan's assertion that the security adaptations are part of routine evaluations, the law enforcement sources ensured additional measures were taken following a tip-off regarding a planned assault by a notorious gangster. The MLA has previously faced similar threats.
The Special Task Force apprehended an associate of the gangster who disclosed the conspiracy during an interrogation. In immediate response, a Gurugram police team escorted Khan to safety from Nuh under tight security. While authorities remain tight-lipped, additional personnel have been deployed at Khan's residence in Gurugram.
