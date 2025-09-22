India-U.S. Diplomacy: Key Talks between Jaishankar and Rubio
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York to discuss a wide range of bilateral and international issues of concern, signaling ongoing diplomatic engagement between India and the United States.
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York on Monday.
Their talks centered on a variety of pressing bilateral and international issues, reflecting both nations' commitment to addressing current global challenges.
Minister Jaishankar later commented on the productive discussion in a social media post, highlighting the depth and scope of their conversation.
