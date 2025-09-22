Mystery Unfolds: Garden Reach Shooting Investigated

The body of Sreshtha Dhurkaa, aged 25, was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head in Kolkata's Garden Reach area on Monday, according to local police reports.

Authorities identified the victim as a resident of Hastings area, and found a revolver and a bag beside the body.

While initial investigation points to death by a self-inflicted gunshot, police have not dismissed the possibility of murder. Officials are also probing the origins of the firearm, suspecting it may have been smuggled into Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies.)