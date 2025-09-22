Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds: Garden Reach Shooting Investigated

A 25-year-old man, Sreshtha Dhurkaa, was found dead with a gunshot wound in Kolkata’s Garden Reach. The police are exploring multiple theories, including suicide and murder. A revolver and a bag were discovered near the body. Investigations are ongoing to determine the legality of the firearm.

  • Country:
  • India

The body of Sreshtha Dhurkaa, aged 25, was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head in Kolkata's Garden Reach area on Monday, according to local police reports.

Authorities identified the victim as a resident of Hastings area, and found a revolver and a bag beside the body.

While initial investigation points to death by a self-inflicted gunshot, police have not dismissed the possibility of murder. Officials are also probing the origins of the firearm, suspecting it may have been smuggled into Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies.)

