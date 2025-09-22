Mystery Unfolds: Garden Reach Shooting Investigated
A 25-year-old man, Sreshtha Dhurkaa, was found dead with a gunshot wound in Kolkata’s Garden Reach. The police are exploring multiple theories, including suicide and murder. A revolver and a bag were discovered near the body. Investigations are ongoing to determine the legality of the firearm.
The body of Sreshtha Dhurkaa, aged 25, was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head in Kolkata's Garden Reach area on Monday, according to local police reports.
Authorities identified the victim as a resident of Hastings area, and found a revolver and a bag beside the body.
While initial investigation points to death by a self-inflicted gunshot, police have not dismissed the possibility of murder. Officials are also probing the origins of the firearm, suspecting it may have been smuggled into Kolkata.
