Family Feud Turns Fatal in Nagpur

In a tragic family altercation, an e-rickshaw driver was allegedly killed by his two nephews in Nagpur. The victim, identified as Surendra Raghoji Chaudhary, reportedly engaged in a verbal feud with his relatives in an inebriated state.

The heated argument escalated when the accused, Prafulla Deepak Chaudhary, 42, and Prashant Deepak Chaudhary, 48, reportedly assaulted Surendra with a wooden stick at their Lashkaribagh residence. The incident has shocked the local community, drawing attention to family dynamics and alcohol-related violence.

Pachpaoli police confirmed the arrests of both suspects, emphasizing their commitment to ensuring justice in this disturbing case.

