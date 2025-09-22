Family Feud Turns Fatal in Nagpur
An e-rickshaw driver in Nagpur was allegedly killed by his two nephews following a dispute in a drunken state. The incident occurred when the victim, Surendra Raghoji Chaudhary, was attacked with a wooden stick by Prafulla and Prashant Deepak Chaudhary at their Lashkaribagh residence. Police have arrested both suspects.
In a tragic family altercation, an e-rickshaw driver was allegedly killed by his two nephews in Nagpur. The victim, identified as Surendra Raghoji Chaudhary, reportedly engaged in a verbal feud with his relatives in an inebriated state.
The heated argument escalated when the accused, Prafulla Deepak Chaudhary, 42, and Prashant Deepak Chaudhary, 48, reportedly assaulted Surendra with a wooden stick at their Lashkaribagh residence. The incident has shocked the local community, drawing attention to family dynamics and alcohol-related violence.
Pachpaoli police confirmed the arrests of both suspects, emphasizing their commitment to ensuring justice in this disturbing case.
