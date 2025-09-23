Religious Tensions Flare Over Viral Video and Social Media Posts

A viral video featuring Nafees, a leader of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC), has incited controversy after he was seen threatening Qila SHO Subhash Kumar over the removal of 'I Love Muhammad' posters in the Qila police station area. Nafees allegedly threatened to harm the officer for his actions.

This incident has heightened tensions between local residents and the police, with law enforcement filing a report against Nafees. SP (City) Manush Pareek confirmed the ongoing investigation, asserting that maintaining law and order remains paramount. The initial controversy arose on September 9, when an FIR was lodged against individuals for placing inflammatory posters during a procession.

In a related incident, tensions were further fueled by an Instagram post allegedly designed to incite religious discord. Salim Raza has reported the provocation to the police, leading to an official probe and a commitment to take strict action against digital instigators.

(With inputs from agencies.)