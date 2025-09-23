Left Menu

Fed Policy Debate: Stephen Miran Sparks Controversy with Aggressive Rate Cut Proposal

New Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran challenges the Fed's current monetary policy, advocating for aggressive rate cuts to prevent job market risks. Despite dissent from colleagues who prefer cautious inflation monitoring, Miran argues that changes in immigration and fiscal policy are leading to economic misinterpretations and restrictive interest rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 00:56 IST
Fed Policy Debate: Stephen Miran Sparks Controversy with Aggressive Rate Cut Proposal
Monetary Policy

In a controversial stance, recently-appointed Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran has called for aggressive interest rate cuts, arguing that current monetary policy is placing the job market in jeopardy. Miran's perspective was met with opposition from colleagues who advocate for a more cautious approach amid inflation concerns.

Miran, who has taken leave from the Trump administration for his Fed role, addressed the Economic Club of New York, challenging the central bank's understanding of how immigration, tax, and regulatory changes are reshaping economic landscapes and driving the neutral interest rate downward.

Despite divergent views among Federal Reserve officials, Miran continues to push for substantial policy shifts, underscoring a fundamental internal divide. His stance highlights the complexities of navigating monetary policy amid fluctuating economic and political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Discusses US Weapons Procurement Amid Counteroffensive Success

Zelenskiy Discusses US Weapons Procurement Amid Counteroffensive Success

 Global
2
JPMorgan Reacts to Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike

JPMorgan Reacts to Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike

 Global
3
Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Religious Poster Removal

Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Religious Poster Removal

 India
4
Trump's Controversial Middle East Peace Proposal: A Diplomatic Gamble

Trump's Controversial Middle East Peace Proposal: A Diplomatic Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025