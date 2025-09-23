Fed Policy Debate: Stephen Miran Sparks Controversy with Aggressive Rate Cut Proposal
New Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran challenges the Fed's current monetary policy, advocating for aggressive rate cuts to prevent job market risks. Despite dissent from colleagues who prefer cautious inflation monitoring, Miran argues that changes in immigration and fiscal policy are leading to economic misinterpretations and restrictive interest rates.
In a controversial stance, recently-appointed Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran has called for aggressive interest rate cuts, arguing that current monetary policy is placing the job market in jeopardy. Miran's perspective was met with opposition from colleagues who advocate for a more cautious approach amid inflation concerns.
Miran, who has taken leave from the Trump administration for his Fed role, addressed the Economic Club of New York, challenging the central bank's understanding of how immigration, tax, and regulatory changes are reshaping economic landscapes and driving the neutral interest rate downward.
Despite divergent views among Federal Reserve officials, Miran continues to push for substantial policy shifts, underscoring a fundamental internal divide. His stance highlights the complexities of navigating monetary policy amid fluctuating economic and political dynamics.
