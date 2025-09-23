Left Menu

France Leads Western Allies in Bold Palestinian State Recognition at UN Summit

France recognized a Palestinian state at a global summit in New York, joining Western allies in a historic diplomatic move, despite Israel's objections. This decision aims to support a two-state solution for peace, although significant change on the ground remains unlikely amid ongoing tensions in Gaza.

Updated: 23-09-2025 01:23 IST
France Leads Western Allies in Bold Palestinian State Recognition at UN Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a momentous decision at the United Nations summit in New York, France has recognized a Palestinian state, aligning with other Western allies like Britain and Canada in a move that Israel has strongly condemned. French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the need to sustain the possibility of a two-state solution with Palestine and Israel coexisting in peace.

This recognition arrives at a time when tensions remain high in Gaza, with Israel facing global criticism over its military actions. Despite hopes to boost Palestinian morale, the decision is mostly symbolic, given Israel's current stance against a two-state solution and ongoing military operations.

More European nations are expected to extend recognition, though major countries like Germany and Italy remain hesitant, citing broader political processes as prerequisites. Meanwhile, Israel is contemplating potential diplomatic repercussions in response to the growing support for Palestinian statehood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

