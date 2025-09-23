Left Menu

Supreme Court Ruling Tests Independence of U.S. Agencies Amid Trump's FTC Firing

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a pivotal case on presidential power involving President Trump's removal of FTC member Rebecca Slaughter. This decision challenges the independence of U.S. agencies, as the court evaluates the legality of such dismissals contrary to longstanding precedents designed to protect agency autonomy.

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a significant case testing presidential authority over independent government agencies, following President Donald Trump's decision to fire Democratic FTC member Rebecca Slaughter. The court's decision to hear this case in December marks a potentially transformative moment in U.S. governance.

Legal experts are closely watching whether the court will overturn a 90-year-old precedent that protects the independence of certain federal agency heads from direct presidential control. The Supreme Court's current 6-3 conservative majority supports President Trump's actions amidst criticism from Democratic senators and antitrust groups.

While Attorney General Pamela Bondi hails the ruling as a victory for executive power, dissenters argue it threatens the foundational checks and balances. The upcoming proceedings could redefine executive influence over agencies like the FTC, NLRB, and others, impacting their ability to operate independently of political bias.

