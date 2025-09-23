Left Menu

IMF Pushes Ukraine to Raise Foreign Funding Needs to $65 Billion

The International Monetary Fund has influenced Ukraine to increase its forecast for foreign funding needs to $65 billion through 2027, significantly up from an earlier estimate of $38 billion. This development was reported by Bloomberg News, though Reuters has not yet confirmed the information.

The International Monetary Fund has reportedly persuaded Ukraine's government to adjust its estimation for foreign funding requirements, forecasting a need for approximately $65 billion by 2027. This represents a significant increase over the previously stated figure of $38 billion.

Bloomberg News, citing sources familiar with the discussions, released this information on Monday.

Meanwhile, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the report, leaving the situation open to further confirmation.

