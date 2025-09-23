IMF Pushes Ukraine to Raise Foreign Funding Needs to $65 Billion
The International Monetary Fund has influenced Ukraine to increase its forecast for foreign funding needs to $65 billion through 2027, significantly up from an earlier estimate of $38 billion. This development was reported by Bloomberg News, though Reuters has not yet confirmed the information.
Updated: 23-09-2025 02:16 IST
Bloomberg News, citing sources familiar with the discussions, released this information on Monday.
Meanwhile, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the report, leaving the situation open to further confirmation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
