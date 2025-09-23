The Trump administration has introduced new restrictions on Iranian diplomats based in or visiting New York, preventing them from shopping at wholesale clubs such as Costco without explicit consent from the State Department.

The measure is intended to curb the buying of luxury goods by Iranian diplomats, a practice criticized amid Iran's economic struggles. The restrictions have been described as a necessary step in demonstrating support for the Iranian populace.

This initiative is part of broader actions under the Trump administration to control visa issuance and maintain sanctions, including similar restrictions being considered for countries like Sudan, Zimbabwe, and Brazil.

