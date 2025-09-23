Tightening the Reins: U.S. Restricts Shopping Privileges for Iranian Diplomats
The Trump administration has imposed restrictions on Iranian diplomats in New York, barring them from shopping at wholesale clubs like Costco and purchasing luxury goods without State Department approval. This move aims to limit the exploitation of diplomatic travel for obtaining goods unavailable to the Iranian public.
The Trump administration has introduced new restrictions on Iranian diplomats based in or visiting New York, preventing them from shopping at wholesale clubs such as Costco without explicit consent from the State Department.
The measure is intended to curb the buying of luxury goods by Iranian diplomats, a practice criticized amid Iran's economic struggles. The restrictions have been described as a necessary step in demonstrating support for the Iranian populace.
This initiative is part of broader actions under the Trump administration to control visa issuance and maintain sanctions, including similar restrictions being considered for countries like Sudan, Zimbabwe, and Brazil.
