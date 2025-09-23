Disney's Bold Move: Jimmy Kimmel's Show Returns Amidst Controversy

Disney is set to bring 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' back to the airwaves, just six days after its surprising suspension. The hiatus resulted from controversial comments made by host Jimmy Kimmel regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk, which triggered threats from the U.S. communications regulator.

Consumers reacted strongly, with many threatening to cancel their Disney+ subscriptions in protest. This backlash reportedly pushed Disney to reconsider its stance, emphasizing that the decision to reinstate Kimmel was driven by business interests rather than regulatory pressures.

Kimmel had faced considerable criticism for his remarks about the political affiliations of the alleged shooter involved in Kirk's assassination. As the show returns, it underscores the ongoing friction between media entities and government over freedom of expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)