Left Menu

Canadian-Sikh Tensions Escalate with Arrest of Activist

Canadian police have arrested Sikh activist Inderjeet Singh Gosal on firearms charges. Gosal, a member of Sikhs for Justice, was warned his life was at risk following the murder of his associate, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which strained Canada-India relations over alleged Indian government involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 23-09-2025 05:18 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 05:18 IST
Canadian-Sikh Tensions Escalate with Arrest of Activist
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canadian police have taken into custody Sikh activist Inderjeet Singh Gosal in Ontario on charges relating to firearms, an advocacy group confirmed. The arrest comes two years after the murder of his close associate, which caused diplomatic tensions between Canada and India.

Gosal, a prominent figure in Sikhs for Justice—an organization advocating for a Sikh homeland in India—was advised by Canadian police of potential risks to his safety. The warnings have been reiterated previously, with law enforcement cautioning several Sikh activists in the country.

The killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Sikh temple in British Columbia in June 2023, a confidante of Gosal, spurred former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to investigate alleged links of Indian involvement, a claim India has denied. Trudeau's successor, Mark Carney, aims to improve ties with India despite the backdrop of these tensions.

TRENDING

1
Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Religious Poster Removal

Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Religious Poster Removal

 India
2
Trump's Controversial Middle East Peace Proposal: A Diplomatic Gamble

Trump's Controversial Middle East Peace Proposal: A Diplomatic Gamble

 Global
3
Tensions Rise Amid South Korea-US Tariff Talks Impacting Forex Market

Tensions Rise Amid South Korea-US Tariff Talks Impacting Forex Market

 South Korea
4
Ex-IAS Officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja in ED Custody Over NAN Scam

Ex-IAS Officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja in ED Custody Over NAN Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025