Canadian-Sikh Tensions Escalate with Arrest of Activist
Canadian police have arrested Sikh activist Inderjeet Singh Gosal on firearms charges. Gosal, a member of Sikhs for Justice, was warned his life was at risk following the murder of his associate, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which strained Canada-India relations over alleged Indian government involvement.
- Country:
- Canada
Canadian police have taken into custody Sikh activist Inderjeet Singh Gosal in Ontario on charges relating to firearms, an advocacy group confirmed. The arrest comes two years after the murder of his close associate, which caused diplomatic tensions between Canada and India.
Gosal, a prominent figure in Sikhs for Justice—an organization advocating for a Sikh homeland in India—was advised by Canadian police of potential risks to his safety. The warnings have been reiterated previously, with law enforcement cautioning several Sikh activists in the country.
The killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Sikh temple in British Columbia in June 2023, a confidante of Gosal, spurred former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to investigate alleged links of Indian involvement, a claim India has denied. Trudeau's successor, Mark Carney, aims to improve ties with India despite the backdrop of these tensions.
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: U.S. Sanctions on Brazilian Justice's Wife
Britain, Canada, and Australia Recognize Palestinian State Amid Diplomatic Tensions
Major Allies Recognize Palestinian State, Sparking Diplomatic Tensions
Diplomatic Tensions and Sanctions Loom Over Iran's Nuclear Ambitions
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Belarus Expels Czech Diplomat