Canadian-Sikh Tensions Escalate with Arrest of Activist

Canadian police have taken into custody Sikh activist Inderjeet Singh Gosal in Ontario on charges relating to firearms, an advocacy group confirmed. The arrest comes two years after the murder of his close associate, which caused diplomatic tensions between Canada and India.

Gosal, a prominent figure in Sikhs for Justice—an organization advocating for a Sikh homeland in India—was advised by Canadian police of potential risks to his safety. The warnings have been reiterated previously, with law enforcement cautioning several Sikh activists in the country.

The killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Sikh temple in British Columbia in June 2023, a confidante of Gosal, spurred former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to investigate alleged links of Indian involvement, a claim India has denied. Trudeau's successor, Mark Carney, aims to improve ties with India despite the backdrop of these tensions.