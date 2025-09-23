Left Menu

USDA's Main Food Insecurity Survey Halts

The USDA has reportedly placed on leave its team of federal economists and researchers overseeing the primary survey on food insecurity. This decision has been highlighted by the union representing these workers, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has yet to confirm this development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 06:19 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 06:19 IST
USDA's Main Food Insecurity Survey Halts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has reportedly put its team of federal economists and researchers responsible for overseeing the government's main survey on food insecurity on leave. This move was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing information from the union representing the workers.

The decision to sideline this team raises questions about the future of vital data on food insecurity, crucial for shaping national policies aimed at alleviating hunger.

Reuters has not yet independently verified the Wall Street Journal's report, leaving some uncertainty about the underlying reasons and potential implications for food security assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Religious Poster Removal

Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Religious Poster Removal

 India
2
Trump's Controversial Middle East Peace Proposal: A Diplomatic Gamble

Trump's Controversial Middle East Peace Proposal: A Diplomatic Gamble

 Global
3
Tensions Rise Amid South Korea-US Tariff Talks Impacting Forex Market

Tensions Rise Amid South Korea-US Tariff Talks Impacting Forex Market

 South Korea
4
Ex-IAS Officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja in ED Custody Over NAN Scam

Ex-IAS Officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja in ED Custody Over NAN Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025