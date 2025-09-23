USDA's Main Food Insecurity Survey Halts
The USDA has reportedly placed on leave its team of federal economists and researchers overseeing the primary survey on food insecurity. This decision has been highlighted by the union representing these workers, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has yet to confirm this development.
The decision to sideline this team raises questions about the future of vital data on food insecurity, crucial for shaping national policies aimed at alleviating hunger.
Reuters has not yet independently verified the Wall Street Journal's report, leaving some uncertainty about the underlying reasons and potential implications for food security assessments.
