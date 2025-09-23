USDA's Main Food Insecurity Survey Halts

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has reportedly put its team of federal economists and researchers responsible for overseeing the government's main survey on food insecurity on leave. This move was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing information from the union representing the workers.

The decision to sideline this team raises questions about the future of vital data on food insecurity, crucial for shaping national policies aimed at alleviating hunger.

Reuters has not yet independently verified the Wall Street Journal's report, leaving some uncertainty about the underlying reasons and potential implications for food security assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)