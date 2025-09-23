Tragedy at Sunkadakatte: Stabbing Incident Shocks Bengaluru
In Bengaluru, a 32-year-old woman was fatally stabbed by her husband in front of her daughter at a bus stand. The couple, recently married for the second time, had frequent disputes. A heated argument escalated, leading to the deadly incident. Police are pursuing the suspect.
In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, a 32-year-old woman was brutally stabbed and killed by her husband in broad daylight at the Sunkadakatte bus stand.
According to police reports, the couple, who had been married for only three months, frequently quarreled, culminating in this tragic event witnessed by the woman's teenage daughter.
Authorities are investigating marital discord as a potential motive and are actively searching for the accused, who fled the scene after the attack.
