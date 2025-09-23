Left Menu

Tragedy at Sunkadakatte: Stabbing Incident Shocks Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, a 32-year-old woman was fatally stabbed by her husband in front of her daughter at a bus stand. The couple, recently married for the second time, had frequent disputes. A heated argument escalated, leading to the deadly incident. Police are pursuing the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-09-2025 09:22 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 09:22 IST
Tragedy at Sunkadakatte: Stabbing Incident Shocks Bengaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, a 32-year-old woman was brutally stabbed and killed by her husband in broad daylight at the Sunkadakatte bus stand.

According to police reports, the couple, who had been married for only three months, frequently quarreled, culminating in this tragic event witnessed by the woman's teenage daughter.

Authorities are investigating marital discord as a potential motive and are actively searching for the accused, who fled the scene after the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chad Mizelle to Step Down from DOJ: A Close Trump Ally Returns Home

Chad Mizelle to Step Down from DOJ: A Close Trump Ally Returns Home

 Global
2
Unprecedented Drone Strike Shakes Moscow's Skies

Unprecedented Drone Strike Shakes Moscow's Skies

 Russian Federation
3
The Prime Trap: Amazon vs. FTC Showdown

The Prime Trap: Amazon vs. FTC Showdown

 Global
4
Bangladesh Eyes India Upset: Coach Simmons Confident Ahead of T20 Clash

Bangladesh Eyes India Upset: Coach Simmons Confident Ahead of T20 Clash

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025