UN Experts Condemn US Sanctions on Palestinian Rights Groups as ICC Targeting

A group of United Nations human rights experts has issued a sharp rebuke of the United States government’s decision to sanction three leading Palestinian human rights organisations – Al-Haq, Al-Mezan, and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) – warning that the move is a direct assault on international justice and an effort to undermine the work of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Israel.

Longstanding Defenders of Human Rights

The three organisations are among the most established and widely respected civil society groups documenting abuses in the occupied Palestinian territories. They have been at the forefront of investigating human rights violations by all parties, providing evidence to international forums, and filing submissions to the ICC related to Israeli military actions in Gaza.

“These three organisations are among the oldest and most effective and reliable in covering human rights violations and abuses,” the UN experts said. “They are globally respected and have consistently brought forward credible documentation when foreign journalists and monitors have been barred from entering Gaza.”

Executive Order 14203 and New Sanctions

The sanctions were imposed under Executive Order 14203, a mechanism recently used to restrict funding and international cooperation with groups accused of undermining US foreign policy. The experts argue that in this case, it is being misapplied to silence Palestinian voices and block accountability efforts.

This move follows earlier sanctions on Addameer, a Palestinian NGO that defends the rights of political prisoners, which was placed on the US Specially Designated Nationals list in June 2025. Critics say the pattern reveals a systematic attempt to dismantle the Palestinian human rights sector.

Silencing Accountability on Gaza

The timing of the sanctions has drawn particular scrutiny. They come amid mounting global condemnation of Israel’s military operations in Gaza, where international observers have documented widespread civilian casualties, the targeting of medical staff and journalists, and severe restrictions on humanitarian aid that have contributed to famine conditions.

“Sanctioning organisations for denouncing human rights violations is a blatant violation of the rights to freedom of expression and association,” the UN experts said.

They added that much of the world’s understanding of events in Gaza owes to the “tireless work of Al-Haq, Al-Mezan, and PCHR,” who have consistently reported on civilian harm, even as access for foreign reporters has been tightly restricted.

Undermining the ICC

The experts warned that the sanctions represent an effort to obstruct the ICC’s investigations into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“These organisations deserve to be supported and funded precisely because of their work at this time on Israeli violations in Gaza and the West Bank,” they said. “It is disgraceful that the US has chosen to do the opposite.”

Growing International Concern

The UN experts’ statement is the latest in a series of international criticisms of measures aimed at punishing Palestinian and global organisations that support accountability efforts. Rights advocates argue that instead of punishing watchdogs, states should be backing their efforts to ensure justice for victims of violations.

“Sanctions and designations are being misused in an effort to silence pro-Palestine voices and hinder international accountability,” the experts concluded.

The experts confirmed they are in ongoing communication with US authorities regarding the decision and have urged Washington to reverse course.