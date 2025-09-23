Breakthrough Boeing Deal on Horizon Amid U.S.-China Diplomacy

A group of American lawmakers, on a rare visit to Beijing, engaged in talks with top Chinese officials about a deal where China could commit to purchasing a substantial number of Boeing jets, according to U.S. Democratic Representative Adam Smith at a Tuesday press conference.

Reports suggest Boeing is negotiating the sale of up to 500 jets to China, a significant move in the aviation market amidst ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions. Adam Smith emphasized the importance of concluding this deal, marking a potential breakthrough after stagnant orders in recent years.

The visit is noted as the first House delegation to China since 2019, aiming to mend relations strained by the pandemic and trade policies. Discussions included U.S. military dialogue necessities as Boeing, a major U.S. exporter, remains hopeful of expanding its presence in China.

