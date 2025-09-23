Left Menu

Yuvraj Singh Questioned in 1xBet Money Laundering Probe

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh and other celebrities are being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case involving online betting app 1xBet. The probe aims to uncover their involvement and the legality of such endorsements following recent legislation against online gaming in India.

Updated: 23-09-2025 12:33 IST
Yuvraj Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on Tuesday regarding a money laundering case linked to the 1xBet online betting platform, officials stated.

Singh, aged 43, arrived at the ED's Delhi office around noon. The probe relates to a larger investigation into illegal online gaming and its endorsements by public figures.

Other notable figures like Anveshi Jain, Suresh Raina, and Shikhar Dhawan have also been questioned, with the ED scrutinizing how these celebrities were contacted and compensated by 1xBet, against the backdrop of India's new gaming laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

