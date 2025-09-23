Yuvraj Singh Questioned in 1xBet Money Laundering Probe

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on Tuesday regarding a money laundering case linked to the 1xBet online betting platform, officials stated.

Singh, aged 43, arrived at the ED's Delhi office around noon. The probe relates to a larger investigation into illegal online gaming and its endorsements by public figures.

Other notable figures like Anveshi Jain, Suresh Raina, and Shikhar Dhawan have also been questioned, with the ED scrutinizing how these celebrities were contacted and compensated by 1xBet, against the backdrop of India's new gaming laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)