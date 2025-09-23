Call to Declare Wet Drought in Jalgaon District

Maharashtra Minister Gulabrao Patil has called for the state government to declare a 'wet drought' in Jalgaon district and parts of Marathwada. Heavy rainfall and flooding have severely impacted these regions, prompting the plea for urgent state intervention.

Following discussions with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Minister Patil emphasized the scale of the devastation in areas such as Pachora, Jamner, Muktainagar, Erandol, Kasoda, and Dharangaon. The regions have witnessed daily rainfall exceeding 65 mm, leading to massive destruction.

Minister Patil reported one fatality and significant livestock losses, including buffaloes, cows, and goats, due to the persistent rains. He urged immediate relief efforts, including quick assessments, and stressed the need for permanent assistance. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams remain on standby as local officials closely monitor the situation.