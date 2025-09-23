U.S.-China Sea Standoff: Funding Imperative for Philippine Defense
The U.S. House Committee on China has urged continued funding for the Philippines to counter China's aggressive actions in the South China Sea, warning that budget cuts could threaten U.S. security interests. The call follows China's increased assertiveness in the region and escalating tensions at Scarborough Shoal.
The U.S. House Committee on China has called on Washington to ensure continued funding for the Philippines to combat China's aggressive activities in the South China Sea. In a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the committee warned that cuts to funding could endanger U.S. security interests.
The letter, seen by Reuters, expresses concern over the State Department's proposed budget reductions for supporting the Philippine coast guard. It highlights China's increasing assertiveness in the region, particularly around the contested Scarborough Shoal, where tensions between Philippine and Chinese vessels have risen.
China's actions in the South China Sea, including blocking Philippine vessels with coast guard and maritime militia forces, have prompted this call for sustained U.S. aid. The committee emphasized that maintaining funding is crucial for Philippine maritime law enforcement and protecting U.S. national security interests in the area.
