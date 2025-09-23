Left Menu

New Disaster Management Strategy Allocates Specific Responsibilities to Ministries

The government assigns specific disaster management duties to various ministries. The Ministry of Defence handles avalanches and oil spills, while others manage different natural and man-made disasters, as part of an effort to minimize inconvenience and casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:30 IST
The government has unveiled a comprehensive disaster management strategy, assigning specific responsibilities to various ministries and departments to effectively handle emergencies. This initiative aims to minimize disruptions and casualties in the aftermath of disasters.

The Ministry of Defence is tasked with managing avalanches and oil spills, whereas the Ministry of Earth Sciences is responsible for issuing early warnings regarding cold waves, cyclones, and other severe weather conditions. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will address biological disasters, as stipulated in the notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In addition, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare will oversee agricultural crises such as droughts and pest attacks. Floods will be managed by the Ministry of Jal Shakti. The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change will focus on forest fires and industrial disasters, among other responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

