Left Menu

Digital Deception: The Rs 23 Crore Scam That Trapped a Retired Banker

Retired banker Naresh Malhotra fell victim to a sophisticated scam, losing Rs 23 crore as fraudsters posed as law enforcement officials. Over several weeks, Malhotra was coerced into transferring his life savings. The Delhi Police's IFSO unit is investigating, having frozen a portion of the defrauded funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 16:55 IST
Digital Deception: The Rs 23 Crore Scam That Trapped a Retired Banker
scam
  • Country:
  • India

Retired banker Naresh Malhotra found himself ensnared in a complex con that led to the loss of his entire life savings, totaling Rs 23 crore. The 78-year-old faced over a month of manipulation by fraudsters posing as officials from various agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate and CBI.

Malhotra received a deceptive call suggesting his Aadhaar card was linked to terror funding. This set off a chain of events where scammers, using fear tactics, coerced him into transferring money under the guise of verification. The criminals even went so far as to issue forged documents to maintain their ruse.

As the fraudulent demands intensified, Malhotra was kept under 'digital arrest,' making only essential trips to the bank to drain his accounts. The Delhi Police IFSO unit is now unraveling this intricate scam, having already frozen a significant sum of the stolen money in several bank accounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street's Climactic Standoff: Tech Stocks, Fed Signals, and Economic Optimism

Wall Street's Climactic Standoff: Tech Stocks, Fed Signals, and Economic Opt...

 Global
2
Delhi Boosts Justice System: 53 New Courts for Swift Trials in Crimes Against Women and Children

Delhi Boosts Justice System: 53 New Courts for Swift Trials in Crimes Agains...

 India
3
Indian Army Brings Health Awareness to Arunachal's Menchuka Valley

Indian Army Brings Health Awareness to Arunachal's Menchuka Valley

 India
4
Maharashtra Farmers Struggle: Heavy Rains Devastate 70 Lakh Acres of Crops

Maharashtra Farmers Struggle: Heavy Rains Devastate 70 Lakh Acres of Crops

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025