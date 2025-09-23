NATO Responds to Russian Airspace Violations

NATO is addressing recent airspace violations committed by Russia in Eastern Europe. Russia's actions, including drone incursions over Polish and Romanian airspace and jets infringing on Estonia's region, have drawn attention.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte labeled these actions as possibly intentional or indicative of 'blatant incompetence.' Despite the occurrences, NATO jets successfully escorted Russian jets out of Estonian airspace recently without immediate danger being identified.

NATO continues to measure each situation cautiously, ensuring any potential threat is identified and that the appropriate response is executed. For now, these recent events have not been classified as an immediate concern to NATO's defense assurance and readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)