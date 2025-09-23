Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Israel Closes Allenby Crossing

Israel plans to shut down the crucial Allenby crossing between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan, starting Wednesday. The closure, announced by the Palestinian General Authority, lacks further details from Israeli officials, as they haven't commented due to a public holiday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 23-09-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant move, Israel has announced the closure of the Allenby crossing, the primary link between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan. The shutdown is set to begin on Wednesday and will remain in effect until further notice.

This decision was disclosed by the Palestinian General Authority for Borders and Crossings on Tuesday. However, further clarifications from Israeli authorities were not available immediately, due to an ongoing public holiday in Israel.

Both the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israel Airports Authority, responsible for managing the crossing, did not respond to requests for comment, leaving travelers and officials in suspense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

