Poland Reopens Border with Belarus After Military Drills

Poland is set to reopen its border with Belarus, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced. This decision follows the completion of Russian military exercises that had heightened tensions in the region.

The exercises, known as the 'Zapad' war games, prompted the initial closure after several Russian drones violated Polish airspace.

While reopening the border, Tusk stressed that Poland would continue to monitor the situation and take further action if necessary to ensure national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)