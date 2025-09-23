Poland Reopens Border with Belarus After Military Drills
Poland will reopen its border with Belarus following the conclusion of Russia-led military drills. The border was initially closed due to concerns over the 'Zapad' war games, which saw Russian drones enter Polish airspace. Economic considerations were also a factor in the decision to reopen the border.
Poland is set to reopen its border with Belarus, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced. This decision follows the completion of Russian military exercises that had heightened tensions in the region.
The exercises, known as the 'Zapad' war games, prompted the initial closure after several Russian drones violated Polish airspace.
While reopening the border, Tusk stressed that Poland would continue to monitor the situation and take further action if necessary to ensure national security.
