Guru's Jailhouse Visit Sparks Emotional Reflection for Ex-Minister Majithia

Radha Soami Satsang Beas chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon paid a visit to incarcerated Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia at New Nabha jail on Tuesday, sources revealed. The meeting lasted 30 minutes, but details remain undisclosed.

The former Punjab minister, who is in custody over a disproportionate assets case, was arrested on June 25 over allegations of laundering Rs 540 crore derived from drug money. Despite the gravity of his situation, Majithia expressed gratitude for the moral support offered by Dhillon, describing the encounter as deeply emotional.

Dhillon's visit prompted heightened security, as he is closely connected to Majithia's family. Following the visit, a message from Majithia's official handle conveyed his encouragement from Dhillon's visit. Majithia is implicated in a larger investigation by a Punjab Police special investigation team related to a 2021 drug case.

