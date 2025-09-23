Karnataka's Dharmasthala Case: Government Extends Protection Amid Investigation

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, announced on Tuesday the provision of protective measures for sanitation worker C N Chinnaiah's family amid an ongoing investigation in Dharmasthala by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

In Tumakuru, Parameshwara reassured the public, stating the police will ensure the safety of Chinnaiah's family if a threat is perceived. This follows a statement where Chinnaiah's wife expressed fears for her life.

Chinnaiah, who recently gained attention after alleging he buried hundreds of bodies, is at the center of this probe. The SIT has unearthed skeletal remains at two of the 16 sites dug. He currently faces charges of perjury.

(With inputs from agencies.)