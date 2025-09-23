Left Menu

Karnataka's Dharmasthala Case: Government Extends Protection Amid Investigation

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara assured protection for the family of sanitation worker C N Chinnaiah, involved in a high-profile case under investigation by a Special Investigation Team. Chinnaiah, who claimed to have buried several bodies in Dharmasthala, faces serious allegations prompting an intense probe.

Bengaluru | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, announced on Tuesday the provision of protective measures for sanitation worker C N Chinnaiah's family amid an ongoing investigation in Dharmasthala by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

In Tumakuru, Parameshwara reassured the public, stating the police will ensure the safety of Chinnaiah's family if a threat is perceived. This follows a statement where Chinnaiah's wife expressed fears for her life.

Chinnaiah, who recently gained attention after alleging he buried hundreds of bodies, is at the center of this probe. The SIT has unearthed skeletal remains at two of the 16 sites dug. He currently faces charges of perjury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

