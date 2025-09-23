Ghaziabad Night Chase: 22-Year-Old Criminal Arrested After Police Encounter

In a dramatic turn of events, a 22-year-old criminal was apprehended after a police encounter in Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh. The young man, identified as Jitendra from Aligarh, was involved in multiple thefts, looting, and snatching incidents, according to local law enforcement.

The police recovered a tablet PC, a mobile phone, a country-made pistol, and ammunition from Jitendra, who was caught while riding a scooty near Lohia Nagar. Assistant Commissioner of Police Upasana Pandey detailed that, upon being asked to stop, Jitendra attempted to flee but fell off his vehicle. In a moment of desperation, he reportedly opened fire on the officers, prompting them to retaliate, injuring his leg.

The incident unfolded during an intensive check by Nandgram police, and Jitendra is now receiving medical treatment at a government hospital. This case highlights the ongoing efforts by authorities to tackle crime in the region.

