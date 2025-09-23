Left Menu

Ghaziabad Night Chase: 22-Year-Old Criminal Arrested After Police Encounter

A 22-year-old criminal named Jitendra was arrested in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh after an encounter with police. Involved in theft and snatching incidents, he was caught with a tablet, phone, and firearms. The police shot him in self-defense during the chase, leading to his hospitalization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:38 IST
Ghaziabad Night Chase: 22-Year-Old Criminal Arrested After Police Encounter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a 22-year-old criminal was apprehended after a police encounter in Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh. The young man, identified as Jitendra from Aligarh, was involved in multiple thefts, looting, and snatching incidents, according to local law enforcement.

The police recovered a tablet PC, a mobile phone, a country-made pistol, and ammunition from Jitendra, who was caught while riding a scooty near Lohia Nagar. Assistant Commissioner of Police Upasana Pandey detailed that, upon being asked to stop, Jitendra attempted to flee but fell off his vehicle. In a moment of desperation, he reportedly opened fire on the officers, prompting them to retaliate, injuring his leg.

The incident unfolded during an intensive check by Nandgram police, and Jitendra is now receiving medical treatment at a government hospital. This case highlights the ongoing efforts by authorities to tackle crime in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

