India's Armed Forces to Test Drone Defenses in 'Cold Start' Exercise
India's armed forces will conduct the 'Cold Start' exercise to test drone and counter-drone systems. Set to occur in Madhya Pradesh in early October, this initiative follows the lessons learned from Operation Sindoor. The exercise will involve military services, defense industry representatives, research partners, and academia.
- Country:
- India
In response to growing drone threats, India's armed forces are set to launch the 'Cold Start' exercise, aimed at evaluating and enhancing drone and counter-drone defenses. This strategic maneuver, taking place in Madhya Pradesh, will occur from October 6-10, involving all branches of the military.
Air Marshal Rakesh Sinha emphasized the importance of innovation and staying ahead of adversaries during an air defense systems conference. He noted, "Operation Sindoor demonstrated the evolving battlefield, urging decisive innovation to counter imminent threats." Pakistan's recent drone strategies have underscored the urgency of such initiatives.
This exercise aligns with India's broader defense strategy, as outlined by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, focusing on technological mastery and readiness for unforeseen challenges. The event will see participation from various stakeholders, including industry, research, and academia, aiming to refine India's air defense capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Computer Baba: The Crusader for Cow Protection in Madhya Pradesh
Tragic Incident in Madhya Pradesh: Man Dies after Assault over Cattle Transport
Madhya Pradesh Launches Helicopter Services to Boost Connectivity and Tourism
Operation Sindoor: Indian Military Gears Up for Drone Warfare
Madhya Pradesh Garba Festivities: Religious Rites and Strict Protocols