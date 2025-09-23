India's Armed Forces to Test Drone Defenses in 'Cold Start' Exercise

In response to growing drone threats, India's armed forces are set to launch the 'Cold Start' exercise, aimed at evaluating and enhancing drone and counter-drone defenses. This strategic maneuver, taking place in Madhya Pradesh, will occur from October 6-10, involving all branches of the military.

Air Marshal Rakesh Sinha emphasized the importance of innovation and staying ahead of adversaries during an air defense systems conference. He noted, "Operation Sindoor demonstrated the evolving battlefield, urging decisive innovation to counter imminent threats." Pakistan's recent drone strategies have underscored the urgency of such initiatives.

This exercise aligns with India's broader defense strategy, as outlined by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, focusing on technological mastery and readiness for unforeseen challenges. The event will see participation from various stakeholders, including industry, research, and academia, aiming to refine India's air defense capabilities.

