Mystery Unfolds in Pathra Badgo: Student Shooting Sparks Investigation

A BSc student, Aman Maurya, was critically injured in a shooting in Pathra Badgo. The incident appears to be linked to a dispute with a neighbor, according to police. Investigations are ongoing, with one person in custody and CCTV footage under review. The incident has caused significant unrest in the local community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Aman Maurya, a 25-year-old BSc student, is fighting for his life after being shot in Pathra Badgo village, police reported Tuesday.

The young man was allegedly pursued on Monday by assailants who shot him, leaving him critically injured. He was immediately transferred to BRD Medical College, where his condition remains severe, officials confirmed.

Law enforcement authorities suggest the shooting could be connected to a prior disagreement between Aman and a neighbor. Aman's father, Manoj Maurya, a farmer, suspects their neighbor is responsible for the attack. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and await Aman's statement once he regains consciousness. Additional police presence has been announced, with one individual already in custody.

