Mystery Unfolds in Pathra Badgo: Student Shooting Sparks Investigation

Aman Maurya, a 25-year-old BSc student, is fighting for his life after being shot in Pathra Badgo village, police reported Tuesday.

The young man was allegedly pursued on Monday by assailants who shot him, leaving him critically injured. He was immediately transferred to BRD Medical College, where his condition remains severe, officials confirmed.

Law enforcement authorities suggest the shooting could be connected to a prior disagreement between Aman and a neighbor. Aman's father, Manoj Maurya, a farmer, suspects their neighbor is responsible for the attack. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and await Aman's statement once he regains consciousness. Additional police presence has been announced, with one individual already in custody.