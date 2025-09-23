Left Menu

Unmasking the Dark Reality: Systematic Torture in Russian Detention Centers Revealed

The U.N. human rights office reports widespread and systematic torture of Ukrainian civilians in over 100 detention centers in Russia and occupied Ukraine. The report includes evidence of mock executions, electric shocks, and fatal stress positions, with medics allegedly participating in these acts. Russia denies these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.N. human rights office has released a harrowing report detailing the systematic torture of Ukrainian civilians in more than 100 detention centers across Russia and occupied Ukraine. The report outlines inhumane practices such as mock executions, electric shocks, and the usage of prolonged stress positions, which have led to fatal outcomes in some instances.

Danielle Bell, head of the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, emphasized the widespread nature of such torture, confirming cases in every region of occupied areas and numerous regions within Russia itself. The report is based on interviews with 215 former detainees and highlights that Russia's diplomatic mission was silent on these revelations.

Allegations extend to include complicity of medics in the torture or their indifference to detainees' cries for help. The U.N. has confirmed 36 deaths linked to these inhumane conditions. Although previous reports have cited ill-treatment by Ukrainian forces, Kyiv has pledged to investigate any such violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

