Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Arrested in Bribery Scandal

A Delhi Police sub-inspector has been arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe, according to officials.

Karamveer Singh, associated with the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of the Special Cell in Dwarka since 2019, was the officer apprehended in this scandal.

The complainant, Vishnu Bishnoi, claimed Singh demanded a total of Rs 5 lakh to unfreeze bank accounts linked to an investigation. A sting operation was set up, leading to Singh's arrest at the Dwarka Sector-14 Metro station. The Prevention of Corruption Act now frames the legal proceedings moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)