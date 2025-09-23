NPA Secures R144m Asset Forfeiture Order to Reclaim State Land from Fraud

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has scored a major victory in the fight against corruption and economic crime, after the Pretoria High Court granted a R144 million forfeiture order to reclaim state-owned land and funds that were unlawfully transferred to private individuals and entities.

Unlawful Transfers of State Land

According to NPA Regional Spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, the forfeiture order follows investigations by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which uncovered a fraudulent scheme in which government-owned properties belonging to the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform (DRDLR) were illegally transferred out of the State’s name.

Among the properties identified were:

Farm 405 Randjesfontein , valued at R130 million , originally earmarked for the African Parliament project .

Erf 170 Hurlingham , valued at R60 million .

Erf Hyde Park, valued at R8.1 million.

“These assets were fraudulently and unlawfully transferred from the National Government into the names of private individuals and entities, causing prejudice to the Department exceeding R144 million,” Mahanjana explained.

Recovery of Funds and Assets

The High Court’s order extends beyond land and includes funds held in multiple bank accounts belonging to implicated individuals and entities. These funds will be seized and deposited into the Criminal Asset Recovery Account (CARA), which ensures that money derived from criminal conduct is redirected to the State for use in crime prevention and justice initiatives.

The unlawfully transferred properties will also be formally restored to government ownership.

A Collaborative Effort Against Corruption

Mahanjana emphasized that the ruling reflects the strength of inter-agency cooperation, with the SIU, the Hawks, and the NPA working together to track, recover, and reclaim misappropriated state assets.

“This forfeiture order demonstrates the State’s resolve to protect public assets and strengthen the fight against corruption and economic crimes,” she said.

Criminal Investigations Ongoing

While the forfeiture order ensures the return of stolen assets, the criminal investigations against the implicated individuals and companies remain ongoing. Prosecutors are expected to pursue charges of fraud, corruption, and related financial crimes.

“The NPA welcomes this order, which sends a strong message that individuals and entities will not be allowed to benefit unlawfully by defrauding the government. The AFU will continue to pursue all available legal remedies to ensure that assets derived from unlawful activities are forfeited to the State,” Mahanjana added.

A Landmark Case in Asset Recovery

The case is one of the largest property-related asset forfeiture matters finalized in recent years and underscores the growing focus on asset recovery as a key weapon in South Africa’s anti-corruption strategy.

Analysts note that the recovery of more than R144 million worth of property and funds highlights both the scale of corruption in land transactions and the importance of robust enforcement to prevent state assets from being diverted into private hands.

By ensuring the return of these properties to government control, the ruling provides an opportunity for the land to be used for its intended public purposes, such as rural development and infrastructure projects.