UK Government Faces Legal Setbacks in Asylum Seeker Removals

The UK government failed in its attempt to overturn a court ruling that blocked the removal of an Eritrean asylum seeker under a UK-France agreement. Despite this, another removal was successfully executed, as pressure builds on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to address Channel crossings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:07 IST
The British government's strategy to manage asylum seekers encountered a significant challenge on Tuesday when it failed to overturn a court block on the deportation of an Eritrean migrant. This comes under the 'one in, one out' agreement with France.

The 25-year-old Eritrean man had previously secured an interim injunction barring his return to France, highlighting an early obstacle to the government's broader plan. Nevertheless, the UK succeeded in repatriating a different migrant.

Amidst growing numbers of Channel crossings exceeding 30,000 in 2025, Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces increased calls to curb the illegal immigration route from France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

