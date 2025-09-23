UK Government Faces Legal Setbacks in Asylum Seeker Removals

The British government's strategy to manage asylum seekers encountered a significant challenge on Tuesday when it failed to overturn a court block on the deportation of an Eritrean migrant. This comes under the 'one in, one out' agreement with France.

The 25-year-old Eritrean man had previously secured an interim injunction barring his return to France, highlighting an early obstacle to the government's broader plan. Nevertheless, the UK succeeded in repatriating a different migrant.

Amidst growing numbers of Channel crossings exceeding 30,000 in 2025, Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces increased calls to curb the illegal immigration route from France.

