Fake Customer Care Scam Busted in Deoghar

In a significant breakthrough, Jharkhand police have apprehended three individuals accused of operating an elaborate cyber scam in the Deoghar district. The suspects allegedly posed as customer care executives to defraud unsuspecting victims through fake promotional schemes.

The police conducted a surprise raid in a secluded area of Dalraidih, leading to the arrest of the suspects on Monday. Among those apprehended were Pintu Das, 26, Pawan Das, 24, and Arun Kumar, 26, all residents of Deoghar district.

Authorities seized three mobile phones and eight SIM cards during the operation. The accused lured victims with bogus customer care numbers and circulated fake links promising cashback through well-known schemes, including the PM-Kisan Yojana.

