Left Menu

Fake Customer Care Scam Busted in Deoghar

Three individuals have been arrested in Jharkhand's Deoghar district for impersonating customer care executives of e-commerce and digital payment platforms. They duped people by sharing fraudulent links related to government schemes and promising credit card cashback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:20 IST
Fake Customer Care Scam Busted in Deoghar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Jharkhand police have apprehended three individuals accused of operating an elaborate cyber scam in the Deoghar district. The suspects allegedly posed as customer care executives to defraud unsuspecting victims through fake promotional schemes.

The police conducted a surprise raid in a secluded area of Dalraidih, leading to the arrest of the suspects on Monday. Among those apprehended were Pintu Das, 26, Pawan Das, 24, and Arun Kumar, 26, all residents of Deoghar district.

Authorities seized three mobile phones and eight SIM cards during the operation. The accused lured victims with bogus customer care numbers and circulated fake links promising cashback through well-known schemes, including the PM-Kisan Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran's supreme leader rejects direct nuclear negotiations with US as reimposition of UN atomic sanctions looms, reports AP.

Iran's supreme leader rejects direct nuclear negotiations with US as reimpos...

 Global
2
Azam Khan Walks Free: Justice Prevails After 23 Months

Azam Khan Walks Free: Justice Prevails After 23 Months

 India
3
Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike Sparks Legal Battle

Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike Sparks Legal Battle

 Global
4
Kolkata Deluge: Politics and Nature Clash Amidst Crisis

Kolkata Deluge: Politics and Nature Clash Amidst Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025