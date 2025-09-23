Left Menu

Tragedy in Delhi: Family Tensions Erupt in Violence

A man in Delhi attacked several family members, killing his sister-in-law and injuring two others, suspecting they helped his wife elope. The accused, Istekhar Ahmad, was apprehended by family members. The incident has left the family mourning and questioning their involvement in his wife's decision to leave.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:23 IST
Tragedy in Delhi: Family Tensions Erupt in Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Delhi's Khyala, a man named Istekhar Ahmad brutally attacked his in-laws, resulting in the death of his sister-in-law Nusrat and injuries to two others. Ahmad suspected his relatives assisted his wife in eloping, prompting the violent outburst, police reported.

Authorities revealed that Ahmad, who had traveled from Ghaziabad, brought a concealed cleaver intending to confront the family. The attack unfolded early in the morning when Nusrat was sleeping, leading to her immediate death as she attempted to offer Ahmad tea.

The police have taken Ahmad into custody while continuing to investigate the motive behind this family tragedy. The community mourns the loss, grappling with the implications of the attack and questioning any perceived involvement in the accused's marital issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran's supreme leader rejects direct nuclear negotiations with US as reimposition of UN atomic sanctions looms, reports AP.

Iran's supreme leader rejects direct nuclear negotiations with US as reimpos...

 Global
2
Azam Khan Walks Free: Justice Prevails After 23 Months

Azam Khan Walks Free: Justice Prevails After 23 Months

 India
3
Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike Sparks Legal Battle

Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike Sparks Legal Battle

 Global
4
Kolkata Deluge: Politics and Nature Clash Amidst Crisis

Kolkata Deluge: Politics and Nature Clash Amidst Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025