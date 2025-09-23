Tragedy in Delhi: Family Tensions Erupt in Violence
A man in Delhi attacked several family members, killing his sister-in-law and injuring two others, suspecting they helped his wife elope. The accused, Istekhar Ahmad, was apprehended by family members. The incident has left the family mourning and questioning their involvement in his wife's decision to leave.
In a shocking incident in Delhi's Khyala, a man named Istekhar Ahmad brutally attacked his in-laws, resulting in the death of his sister-in-law Nusrat and injuries to two others. Ahmad suspected his relatives assisted his wife in eloping, prompting the violent outburst, police reported.
Authorities revealed that Ahmad, who had traveled from Ghaziabad, brought a concealed cleaver intending to confront the family. The attack unfolded early in the morning when Nusrat was sleeping, leading to her immediate death as she attempted to offer Ahmad tea.
The police have taken Ahmad into custody while continuing to investigate the motive behind this family tragedy. The community mourns the loss, grappling with the implications of the attack and questioning any perceived involvement in the accused's marital issues.
