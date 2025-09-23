Left Menu

Tragic Hit-and-Run: Mother Killed, Son Injured by Speeding Truck

A hit-and-run incident in Mahim claimed the life of a 50-year-old woman and injured her son as a dumper truck rammed their bike. The truck sped off without helping, but the son noted the registration. Police are investigating and have registered a case against the driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A hit-and-run incident in Mahim has left a family shattered after a speeding dumper truck smashed into a motorcycle, killing a 50-year-old woman and severely injuring her 29-year-old son on Monday.

Aliya Bano and her son, Mohd Tabrez Saleem Khan, were on their way to Dharavi on a bike when tragedy struck on the Sion-Mahim link road. The truck's brutal impact crushed Bano's head, resulting in her immediate death. Her injured son, despite his condition, managed to take down the truck's registration number.

Bano was declared dead on arrival at Sion Hospital, while police have registered an FIR against the driver for negligence. As of now, no arrests have been made, and the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

