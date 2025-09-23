Metro Station Incident: Woman Injured in Unfortunate Fall

A woman was critically injured on Tuesday after reportedly jumping from the Supreme Court Metro Station platform. The incident was reported at 11:42 AM to the SCM Police Station.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Kushal Pal Singh, witnesses at the nearby Aadhar Card Centre described hearing a loud noise before spotting the woman had leaped from the platform. She subsequently got caught in the angle before falling to the roadside.

The woman, in her mid-20s, is currently at Lady Hardinge Hospital, where doctors have confirmed her unconscious state. Police are examining CCTV footage and gathering eyewitness accounts to understand the incident better.

(With inputs from agencies.)