Metro Station Incident: Woman Injured in Unfortunate Fall
A woman in her mid-20s was seriously injured after allegedly jumping from the platform at Supreme Court Metro Station. She is currently unconscious and receiving treatment at Lady Hardinge Hospital. Police are investigating the incident, reviewing CCTV footage and recording eyewitness testimonies to determine the circumstances surrounding the fall.
- Country:
- India
A woman was critically injured on Tuesday after reportedly jumping from the Supreme Court Metro Station platform. The incident was reported at 11:42 AM to the SCM Police Station.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Kushal Pal Singh, witnesses at the nearby Aadhar Card Centre described hearing a loud noise before spotting the woman had leaped from the platform. She subsequently got caught in the angle before falling to the roadside.
The woman, in her mid-20s, is currently at Lady Hardinge Hospital, where doctors have confirmed her unconscious state. Police are examining CCTV footage and gathering eyewitness accounts to understand the incident better.
(With inputs from agencies.)
