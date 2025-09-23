Left Menu

Metro Station Incident: Woman Injured in Unfortunate Fall

A woman in her mid-20s was seriously injured after allegedly jumping from the platform at Supreme Court Metro Station. She is currently unconscious and receiving treatment at Lady Hardinge Hospital. Police are investigating the incident, reviewing CCTV footage and recording eyewitness testimonies to determine the circumstances surrounding the fall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:48 IST
Metro Station Incident: Woman Injured in Unfortunate Fall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was critically injured on Tuesday after reportedly jumping from the Supreme Court Metro Station platform. The incident was reported at 11:42 AM to the SCM Police Station.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Kushal Pal Singh, witnesses at the nearby Aadhar Card Centre described hearing a loud noise before spotting the woman had leaped from the platform. She subsequently got caught in the angle before falling to the roadside.

The woman, in her mid-20s, is currently at Lady Hardinge Hospital, where doctors have confirmed her unconscious state. Police are examining CCTV footage and gathering eyewitness accounts to understand the incident better.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kolkata Deluge: Politics and Nature Clash Amidst Crisis

Kolkata Deluge: Politics and Nature Clash Amidst Crisis

 India
2
Latur District Faces Unexpected Deluge: A Tale of Rainfall and Resilience

Latur District Faces Unexpected Deluge: A Tale of Rainfall and Resilience

 India
3
China and India: Redefining Relations Beyond Borders

China and India: Redefining Relations Beyond Borders

 India
4
Tragic Love Affairs: Two Murder Cases Stir Uttar Pradesh

Tragic Love Affairs: Two Murder Cases Stir Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025