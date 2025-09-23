Stringent MCOC Act Invoked Against Thane Gang Leader

Authorities in Maharashtra have taken decisive legal action against a gang leader in Thane district by invoking the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOC) Act.

The response came after Sumit alias Lal Sunil Kadam, 22, was detained regarding a criminal case on September 5. During questioning, Kadam revealed his involvement in orchestrating crimes with the assistance of three juveniles, forming a network engaging in unlawful activities.

The gravity of these allegations led to a proposal to enforce the MCOC Act against Kadam, which received approval from the Additional Commissioner of Police, Eastern Division, Kalyan, aiming to more effectively curb organised crime in the area.

