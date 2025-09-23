Left Menu

Stringent MCOC Act Invoked Against Thane Gang Leader

Maharashtra police have applied the MCOC Act against Sumit alias Lal Sunil Kadam in Thane district. During the investigation, Kadam, linked to a criminal case, admitted to crimes involving a juvenile gang. The proposal underwent approval by Kalyan's Additional Commissioner of Police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:03 IST
Authorities in Maharashtra have taken decisive legal action against a gang leader in Thane district by invoking the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOC) Act.

The response came after Sumit alias Lal Sunil Kadam, 22, was detained regarding a criminal case on September 5. During questioning, Kadam revealed his involvement in orchestrating crimes with the assistance of three juveniles, forming a network engaging in unlawful activities.

The gravity of these allegations led to a proposal to enforce the MCOC Act against Kadam, which received approval from the Additional Commissioner of Police, Eastern Division, Kalyan, aiming to more effectively curb organised crime in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

