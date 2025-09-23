Eurozone Economy Faces Mixed Signals Amid Bond Market Stability

On Tuesday, eurozone bond yields exhibited minimal changes following the release of varied business activity data and substantial government bond issuance. The HCOB Flash Eurozone Composite PMI, calculated by S&P Global, rose to 51.2 in September, marking continual expansion for the ninth month as values stayed above 50.

Despite this positive growth indicator, the composite new business index fell to 50, sparking concerns about long-term economic sustainability in the eurozone. Market expectations for the European Central Bank's policy remain stable, with futures markets predicting a slight easing by June next year.

In parallel developments, attention turned to the Netherlands' successful auction of 30-year bonds, raising 5 billion euros ($5.9 billion). This auction is significant as the Dutch pension system transitions to a defined contribution model, impacting long-term bond demand. Investors also look to Fed chair Jerome Powell for clarity on U.S. rate policies.

