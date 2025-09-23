Left Menu

Eurozone Economy Faces Mixed Signals Amid Bond Market Stability

Eurozone bond yields remained stable as mixed business activity data emerged, with the HCOB Flash Eurozone Composite PMI slightly rising. However, concerns about sustainable growth persist as new business measures dipped. The European Central Bank's easing expectations held steady, and changes in the Dutch pension system could shift bond demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:07 IST
On Tuesday, eurozone bond yields exhibited minimal changes following the release of varied business activity data and substantial government bond issuance. The HCOB Flash Eurozone Composite PMI, calculated by S&P Global, rose to 51.2 in September, marking continual expansion for the ninth month as values stayed above 50.

Despite this positive growth indicator, the composite new business index fell to 50, sparking concerns about long-term economic sustainability in the eurozone. Market expectations for the European Central Bank's policy remain stable, with futures markets predicting a slight easing by June next year.

In parallel developments, attention turned to the Netherlands' successful auction of 30-year bonds, raising 5 billion euros ($5.9 billion). This auction is significant as the Dutch pension system transitions to a defined contribution model, impacting long-term bond demand. Investors also look to Fed chair Jerome Powell for clarity on U.S. rate policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

