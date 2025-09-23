Duo Convicted in CBI-led Insurance Fraud Case in Ahmedabad

A CBI court in Ahmedabad has sentenced two men to five years of rigorous imprisonment following a 2006 fraud case involving fire insurance claims. The accused, Rashik J Patel and Sanjay Chitre, were also fined Rs 45 lakh and Rs 15 lakh respectively.

Patel, a partner at M/s Mira Chemicals, and Chitre, a surveyor at M/s S R Chitre & Co, were found guilty of charges including criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery. The case, registered in Gandhinagar, alleged that they conspired with others to fraudulently settle an insurance claim.

The investigation revealed that the claim involved exaggerated damages from a fire incident reported in 2002 at Mira Chemicals. The claim was approved, but later scrutiny uncovered forged documents, leading to the charges. Chargesheets were filed against a total of seven people, but four were acquitted and one passed away during trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)