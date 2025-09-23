Left Menu

Duo Convicted in CBI-led Insurance Fraud Case in Ahmedabad

A CBI court in Ahmedabad sentenced two individuals, Rashik J Patel and Sanjay Chitre, to five years rigorous imprisonment for orchestrating a criminal conspiracy related to fraudulent fire insurance claims. The case involved a total of seven accused, but four were acquitted and one died during the trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:07 IST
Duo Convicted in CBI-led Insurance Fraud Case in Ahmedabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A CBI court in Ahmedabad has sentenced two men to five years of rigorous imprisonment following a 2006 fraud case involving fire insurance claims. The accused, Rashik J Patel and Sanjay Chitre, were also fined Rs 45 lakh and Rs 15 lakh respectively.

Patel, a partner at M/s Mira Chemicals, and Chitre, a surveyor at M/s S R Chitre & Co, were found guilty of charges including criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery. The case, registered in Gandhinagar, alleged that they conspired with others to fraudulently settle an insurance claim.

The investigation revealed that the claim involved exaggerated damages from a fire incident reported in 2002 at Mira Chemicals. The claim was approved, but later scrutiny uncovered forged documents, leading to the charges. Chargesheets were filed against a total of seven people, but four were acquitted and one passed away during trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Khamenei's Firm Stance: No Direct Talks with U.S. on Nuclear Dossier

Khamenei's Firm Stance: No Direct Talks with U.S. on Nuclear Dossier

 United Arab Emirates
2
World Bank's Bold Move to Boost Argentina's Economy

World Bank's Bold Move to Boost Argentina's Economy

 United States
3
Heroic Flood Rescue by MP Omprakash Rajenimbalkar

Heroic Flood Rescue by MP Omprakash Rajenimbalkar

 India
4
High-Stakes Diplomacy: The Rush to Avert Sanctions on Iran

High-Stakes Diplomacy: The Rush to Avert Sanctions on Iran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025