Tragedy Strikes Anna University: Five Arrested After Student's Death
Five people have been arrested following the death of an Anna University student, who died by suicide on September 20. The student left a note alleging sexual assault, blackmail, and extortion. Police have launched a full investigation into the claims and have taken the suspects into custody.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruchirappalli | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:14 IST
An investigation is underway in Tamil Nadu following the tragic suicide of an Anna University student who accused five individuals of sexual assault, blackmail, and extortion.
The student, from Virudhunagar district, took his life by jumping in front of a train in Pudukottai. Authorities discovered a suicide note in his hostel room citing the alleged crimes.
Five suspects have been detained, and police have registered a case to uncover the truth behind these serious allegations, with a promise of a thorough investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
