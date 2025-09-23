Tragedy Strikes Anna University: Five Arrested After Student's Death

An investigation is underway in Tamil Nadu following the tragic suicide of an Anna University student who accused five individuals of sexual assault, blackmail, and extortion.

The student, from Virudhunagar district, took his life by jumping in front of a train in Pudukottai. Authorities discovered a suicide note in his hostel room citing the alleged crimes.

Five suspects have been detained, and police have registered a case to uncover the truth behind these serious allegations, with a promise of a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)