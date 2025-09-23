UN Calls for Renewed Focus on Peace Amid Global Disruptions

The ongoing United Nations General Assembly saw a stark message delivered by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, urging global leaders to prioritize peace. In a call to action, Guterres emphasized the need for the rule of law to prevail over raw power and for international collaboration to replace self-interest.

Addressing a myriad of issues, Guterres focused on the worsening Israeli-Palestinian conflict, criticizing recent actions in Gaza and underscoring the dire humanitarian situation. He stressed the importance of adhering to the International Court of Justice's mandates, urging full and immediate implementation to protect civilians.

The Assembly also spotlighted the UN's financial woes, exacerbated by reduced international funding. U.S. President Donald Trump critiqued the UN's current state, portraying it as ineffective. Meanwhile, international leaders highlighted the wider geopolitical challenges and an urgent need for renewed global cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)