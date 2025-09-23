Left Menu

UN Calls for Renewed Focus on Peace Amid Global Disruptions

At the United Nations General Assembly, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged global leaders to prioritize peace over conflict, calling attention to pressing issues such as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and financial challenges within the UN. World leaders discussed the complex geopolitical environment, with ongoing debates regarding the UN's efficacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The ongoing United Nations General Assembly saw a stark message delivered by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, urging global leaders to prioritize peace. In a call to action, Guterres emphasized the need for the rule of law to prevail over raw power and for international collaboration to replace self-interest.

Addressing a myriad of issues, Guterres focused on the worsening Israeli-Palestinian conflict, criticizing recent actions in Gaza and underscoring the dire humanitarian situation. He stressed the importance of adhering to the International Court of Justice's mandates, urging full and immediate implementation to protect civilians.

The Assembly also spotlighted the UN's financial woes, exacerbated by reduced international funding. U.S. President Donald Trump critiqued the UN's current state, portraying it as ineffective. Meanwhile, international leaders highlighted the wider geopolitical challenges and an urgent need for renewed global cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

