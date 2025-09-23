Telangana's Unyielding Battle for Fair Share of Krishna Waters

In a bid to secure a fair share of river resources, Telangana has sought a 70% allocation of Krishna river waters that were originally apportioned to the former united Andhra Pradesh. Telangana's assertion is grounded on what it terms as 'rational and internationally accepted parameters', according to Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II has been scrutinizing Telangana's arguments on the equitable division of water resources between the two Telugu-speaking states. Reddy highlighted that the proceedings have reached their concluding phase, with Telangana's case being presented since February of this year.

During the tribunal sessions, Reddy accused the previous BRS-led administration of betraying Telangana's farmers by consenting in written agreements to a significantly smaller water allocation for the state than Andhra Pradesh. Telangana's current claim of 763 TMC is justified by its focus on scientifically and equitably determined figures rather than arbitrary calculations.

(With inputs from agencies.)