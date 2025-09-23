Left Menu

Telangana's Unyielding Battle for Fair Share of Krishna Waters

Telangana demands a 70% share of Krishna river waters initially assigned to united Andhra Pradesh, citing rational parameters. The KWDT-II tribunal is nearing a verdict. Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy criticizes Andhra's water policies and assures that Telangana will steadfastly pursue its rightful allocation through legal and diplomatic channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:41 IST
Telangana's Unyielding Battle for Fair Share of Krishna Waters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to secure a fair share of river resources, Telangana has sought a 70% allocation of Krishna river waters that were originally apportioned to the former united Andhra Pradesh. Telangana's assertion is grounded on what it terms as 'rational and internationally accepted parameters', according to Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II has been scrutinizing Telangana's arguments on the equitable division of water resources between the two Telugu-speaking states. Reddy highlighted that the proceedings have reached their concluding phase, with Telangana's case being presented since February of this year.

During the tribunal sessions, Reddy accused the previous BRS-led administration of betraying Telangana's farmers by consenting in written agreements to a significantly smaller water allocation for the state than Andhra Pradesh. Telangana's current claim of 763 TMC is justified by its focus on scientifically and equitably determined figures rather than arbitrary calculations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargate Project Set to Revolutionize AI with $500 Billion Investment in New U.S. Data Centers

Stargate Project Set to Revolutionize AI with $500 Billion Investment in New...

 Global
2
Markets Slide Amid Powell's Inflation Balancing Act

Markets Slide Amid Powell's Inflation Balancing Act

 Global
3
Trump Administration Eyes Stake in Lithium Americas Amid Loan Renegotiations

Trump Administration Eyes Stake in Lithium Americas Amid Loan Renegotiations

 Global
4
League Cup Drama: Goals, Red Cards, and Upsets

League Cup Drama: Goals, Red Cards, and Upsets

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025