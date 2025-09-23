Left Menu

Life Sentence in Balrampur: Brother's Deadly Dispute

A court in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, handed a life sentence to Nafees for killing his younger brother Shafiq in a 2018 property dispute. The verdict was delivered by Judge Utkarsh Chaturvedi while district government counsel Kuldeep Singh confirmed the life sentence and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur(Up) | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:59 IST
Life Sentence in Balrampur: Brother's Deadly Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh sentenced a man to life in prison after he was found guilty of shooting his younger brother to death in a property dispute dating back to 2018.

The District and Sessions Judge, Utkarsh Chaturvedi, convicted Nafees and imposed a life sentence along with a Rs 1 lakh fine. This information was disclosed by the district government counsel, Kuldeep Singh.

The crime occurred on May 10, 2018, in Balhua locality under the City police station, where the victim, Shafiq alias Kunno Bhaiyya, aged about 40, was shot by his elder brother Nafees. The incident was reported by their father, Abdul Majid, leading to the arrest of Nafees at Nagar Kotwali police station. Several witnesses were heard during the trial.

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Eyes Stake in Lithium Americas Amid Loan Renegotiations

Trump Administration Eyes Stake in Lithium Americas Amid Loan Renegotiations

 Global
2
League Cup Drama: Goals, Red Cards, and Upsets

League Cup Drama: Goals, Red Cards, and Upsets

 United Kingdom
3
Historic Immunity Vote Shields Costa Rican President from Prosecution

Historic Immunity Vote Shields Costa Rican President from Prosecution

 Global
4
Global Divides Deepen: UN Security Council Stalled on Gaza Conflict

Global Divides Deepen: UN Security Council Stalled on Gaza Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025