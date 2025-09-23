Life Sentence in Balrampur: Brother's Deadly Dispute

A court in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh sentenced a man to life in prison after he was found guilty of shooting his younger brother to death in a property dispute dating back to 2018.

The District and Sessions Judge, Utkarsh Chaturvedi, convicted Nafees and imposed a life sentence along with a Rs 1 lakh fine. This information was disclosed by the district government counsel, Kuldeep Singh.

The crime occurred on May 10, 2018, in Balhua locality under the City police station, where the victim, Shafiq alias Kunno Bhaiyya, aged about 40, was shot by his elder brother Nafees. The incident was reported by their father, Abdul Majid, leading to the arrest of Nafees at Nagar Kotwali police station. Several witnesses were heard during the trial.