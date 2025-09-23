Left Menu

Midnight Motorcycle Mayhem: Shots Fired at Ex-Serviceman's Home

In Punjab's Hoshiarpur, unidentified men shot at an ex-serviceman's home, fleeing immediately. The incident took place around 3 am, waking Satnam Singh. Police are investigating after finding bullet marks on the gate. Inspector Gangandeep Singh reported that all angles are being evaluated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:02 IST
Midnight Motorcycle Mayhem: Shots Fired at Ex-Serviceman's Home
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, unknown assailants on a motorcycle fired shots at the residence of an ex-serviceman in Ramgharh Jhuggian village. The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, disrupting the tranquillity of the neighborhood.

The shooting took place around 3 am when Satnam Singh, the ex-serviceman, was asleep. The sound of gunshots woke him, prompting him to turn on the lights and investigate the disturbance. Upon checking, Singh discovered four bullet impacts on his home's main gate, indicating the severity of the attack.

Local law enforcement, led by Garhshankar SHO Inspector Gangandeep Singh, arrived at the scene promptly for investigation. Inspector Singh stated that all possible angles are being considered as they work to uncover the identity and motives of the perpetrators in this ongoing probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Eyes Stake in Lithium Americas Amid Loan Renegotiations

Trump Administration Eyes Stake in Lithium Americas Amid Loan Renegotiations

 Global
2
League Cup Drama: Goals, Red Cards, and Upsets

League Cup Drama: Goals, Red Cards, and Upsets

 United Kingdom
3
Historic Immunity Vote Shields Costa Rican President from Prosecution

Historic Immunity Vote Shields Costa Rican President from Prosecution

 Global
4
Global Divides Deepen: UN Security Council Stalled on Gaza Conflict

Global Divides Deepen: UN Security Council Stalled on Gaza Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025