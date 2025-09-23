Midnight Motorcycle Mayhem: Shots Fired at Ex-Serviceman's Home

In a startling incident in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, unknown assailants on a motorcycle fired shots at the residence of an ex-serviceman in Ramgharh Jhuggian village. The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, disrupting the tranquillity of the neighborhood.

The shooting took place around 3 am when Satnam Singh, the ex-serviceman, was asleep. The sound of gunshots woke him, prompting him to turn on the lights and investigate the disturbance. Upon checking, Singh discovered four bullet impacts on his home's main gate, indicating the severity of the attack.

Local law enforcement, led by Garhshankar SHO Inspector Gangandeep Singh, arrived at the scene promptly for investigation. Inspector Singh stated that all possible angles are being considered as they work to uncover the identity and motives of the perpetrators in this ongoing probe.

