Tragedy on Sohna Road: Security Guard Killed in Hit-and-Run

A security guard was tragically killed, and another seriously injured, after being struck by a speeding vehicle while returning home in Kherki Daula, police reported on Tuesday.

The incident led to the filing of an FIR against an unidentified driver at the Kherki Daula Police Station and a thorough investigation is now underway, authorities stated.

The deceased, identified as Rinku, aged 30, worked with a private security firm and resided in Kherki Daula. He was accompanied by Rajiv, a fellow guard, during the unfortunate event.

At around 10:30 PM, both guards were leaving their duty at the American Express company on Sohna Road when the speeding vehicle ran them over. Rinku died at the scene, while Rajiv sustained severe injuries. The driver fled post-accident.

Police soon arrived at the location and transported both victims to a hospital, where Rinku was declared dead following medical assessment. Rajiv remains under treatment.

Rinku's remains were handed over to his family post-mortem, as confirmed by law enforcement.

Efforts are concentrated on examining nearby CCTV footage to trace the vehicle and driver, according to a senior police officer, who affirmed the driver's imminent arrest.

