Gehlot Calls on Modi for Justice in Kanhaiya Lal Murder Case

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has urged PM Modi to address the delay in justice for murdered tailor Kanhaiya Lal's family. Gehlot criticizes the BJP for politicizing the case and alleges connections between the accused and senior BJP figures. The NIA is still investigating the 2022 incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:14 IST
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the delayed justice for slain tailor Kanhaiya Lal's family. Gehlot, during a press conference, criticized the lack of progress despite the National Investigation Agency's involvement in the case since the 2022 murder.

Accusing the BJP of giving the case a communal hue, Gehlot highlighted the connection between the accused and BJP leaders. He also pointed out that the state's actions, including compensation to the family, were overshadowed by allegations against the Congress government.

In addition to Kanhaiya Lal's case, Gehlot criticized the current Rajasthan government's governance under Bhajanlal Sharma, mentioning rising crime rates and poor infrastructure. Meanwhile, the BJP has dismissed Gehlot's claims as politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

