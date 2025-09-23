Urgency in Gumla: High Court Demands Action on Missing Child Case

The Jharkhand High Court has issued a directive to the state government, demanding an updated status report on the investigation into the disappearance of a six-year-old girl from Gumla, who was reported missing in 2019.

This order follows a habeas corpus petition filed by the child's mother, indicating potential human trafficking involvement. In response, the Gumla superintendent of police had to personally present the case diary in court.

The newly involved special investigation team is expected to bring more clarity to the case, as the court prepares for the next hearing scheduled for November 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)