Urgency in Gumla: High Court Demands Action on Missing Child Case

The Jharkhand High Court has ordered the state government to present an updated investigation report on a six-year-old girl missing since 2019. The court called for this action after the child's mother filed a habeas corpus petition, suspecting human trafficking. A special investigation team is now involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:29 IST
The Jharkhand High Court has issued a directive to the state government, demanding an updated status report on the investigation into the disappearance of a six-year-old girl from Gumla, who was reported missing in 2019.

This order follows a habeas corpus petition filed by the child's mother, indicating potential human trafficking involvement. In response, the Gumla superintendent of police had to personally present the case diary in court.

The newly involved special investigation team is expected to bring more clarity to the case, as the court prepares for the next hearing scheduled for November 11.

